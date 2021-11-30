Nevada casinos match 8-month mark for $1B in house winnings

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos matched a record streak of eight straight months of $1 billion or more in house winnings in October, as economic reports showed hospitality and tourism returning to pre-pandemic levels in a state dependent on gambling revenues. McCarran International Airport said Tuesday that nearly 4.2 million passengers arrived and departed in October, making it the busiest month since the coronavirus pandemic began in March 2020. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority tallied nearly 3.4 million visitors during the month and said nearly 82% of the region’s more than 150,000 hotel rooms were occupied. The casino win streak matches an eight-month mark set before the Great Recession in 2007.