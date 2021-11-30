Nevada casinos match 8-months mark for $1B in house winnings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos matched a record streak of eight straight months of $1 billion or more in house winnings in October, showing that hospitality and tourism have returned to pre-pandemic levels in a state dependent on gambling revenues. The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday that casinos statewide won a little more than $1.2 billion last month. That matched an eight-months mark set before the Great Recession in 2007 and was up 19.5% from pre-pandemic October 2019. A board analyst says the key “gaming win” figure for 2021 is now 9.2% above calendar year 2019.