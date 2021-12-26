Las Vegas police chase stolen truck, find human remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police has announced the start of a homicide investigation Sunday after human remains were discovered inside a stolen truck. The Law Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that they found the remains after recovering two previously stolen trucks in the aftermath of a police chase. Agency officers arrested 57-year-old Eric Holland in connection with the chase, pending arrest warrants and subsequent investigation into an apparent homicide. Holland was being held Sunday at the Clark County Detention Center on a homicide charge as well charges related to past warrants. A defense attorney was not available for comment.