2nd person dies of injuries from Las Vegas traffic wreck

A second person has died as a result of a traffic accident in southwest Las Vegas that authorities say was caused by an impaired driver who ran a red light. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported Wednesday that 64-year-old Patrick Bass died after more than a week in the hospital. He was the driver of an SUV that was struck by a sedan driven by a 43-year-old Las Vegas woman just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 21. The passenger in Bass’ vehicle died. She was identified as 65-year-old Debbie Bass. Authorities have not said if the Basses were related. The driver of the sedan was treated for moderate injuries and arrested.