Judge orders Reno to approve rejected housing development

RENO. Nev. (AP) — A state District Court judge has overturned the Reno City Council’s denial of a new housing development and ordered the City Council to approve the controversial project. Council members had cited concerns over fire danger, hillside cuts and traffic when the Mortenson Ranch project was rejected last March, but Judge Kathleen Drakulich ruled last week that the council’s 6-1 denial was an “abuse of discretion” and “without substantial evidentiary support.” Councilman Devon Reese, who voted against the project in March, said he was surprised by the ruling. Reese said the council could appeal the ruling or approve the project.