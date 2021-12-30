Lawyer: Doughnut truck driver didn’t know he hit pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A lawyer for a doughnut truck driver accused of feeing after fatally hitting a man walking in the street says his client should not face charges because he was completely unaware he had struck the person. Henderson resident Jeffrey Dungo was charged with failing to stop at an accident Tuesday morning. A police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday says investigators have video showing the 34-year-old Krispy Kreme delivery truck driver stop a distance away from the accident, get out and look at his box truck. But attorney Marc Saggese says his client never saw the victim or knew he had struck a person.