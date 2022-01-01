Skip to Content
High winds threaten, don’t stop Las Vegas New Year fireworks

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thousands of revelers who turned out in Las Vegas for New Year’s celebrations have been rewarded with a huge fireworks show that was nearly delayed because of gusty winds. Officials had been expecting huge crowds to turn up for the city’s New Year’s Eve event, including a fireworks show on the Strip that was canceled last year due to the pandemic. But strong winds put a damper on celebrations and had threatened to cancel the show. 

