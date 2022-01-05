Nevada psychologist takes plea, avoids trial in wife’s death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada psychologist accused of killing his attorney wife with prescription painkillers and antifreeze in 2015 has taken a plea deal that avoids a murder trial. Authorities at first classified Susan Winters’ death at home in Henderson a suicide, but the coroner later changed her manner of death to undecided. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Gregory “Brent” Dennis on Tuesday entered a plea that avoided a guilty plea but acknowledged evidence could prove his guilt. Dennis is 59. He’s expected to be sentenced in May to three to 10 years in prison for his voluntary manslaughter conviction. A prosecutor says Dennis stood to benefit financially from Winters’ death.