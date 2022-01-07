Nevada hospitals request state aid as virus strains staffing

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Staffing shortages are imperiling Nevada hospitals as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rise again amid another surge. The highly contagious omicron variant is causing staffing shortages and leading the Nevada Hospital Association to issue a plea for state support. The association’s report on the status of the pandemic in the second week of January said people crowded emergency rooms in search of coronavirus tests and an employee exodus at rural hospitals were putting new strains on facilities statewide. Hospitalizations have steadily risen in Nevada and 1,326 patients with confirmed or suspected to have COVID-19 now occupy hospital beds.