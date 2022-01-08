Harry Reid memorial in Vegas draws nation’s top Democrats

By KEN RITTER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two American presidents and other Democratic leaders gathered in Nevada to commemorate former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. The turnout for Reid’s funeral Saturday testifies to Reid’s impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak during an invitation-only memorial in Los Vegas. Former President Barack Obama, who credits Reid for his rise to the White House, is scheduled to deliver the eulogy. The longtime Senate leader died Dec. 28 at age 82.