Skier lost on Christmas found dead near California resort

TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a skier who vanished in a Lake Tahoe-area ski resort on Christmas has been found two weeks later. Authorities say search-and-rescue volunteers found the body of Rory Angelotta a “considerable distance” from the ski resort from where he told friends he was going skiing before meeting them for dinner. Authorities say it’s possible he was trying to find a residential neighborhood about 3 miles from the resort when he succumbed to the elements. More than 200 people searched for him over six days before suspending the effort. During that period, a freak storm caused whiteout conditions, subfreezing temperatures and dumped over 7 feet of snow.