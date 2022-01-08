Woman pleads guilty to reduce charge in fatal push from bus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman originally charged with murder for allegedly causing a 74-year-old man’s death by pushing him off a bus has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge. Court records say 28-year-old Cadesha Bishop pleaded guilty last month to abuse of an older or vulnerable person resulting in death. Serge Fournier died about a month after police said he landed on his head on a sidewalk about eight feet from the bus following an encounter with Bishop on the bus in March 2019. Under a plea agreement with prosecutors, Bishop faces eight to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 18.