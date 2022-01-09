Herbert’s heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

By DANNY WEBSTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL’s finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most, yet it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season’s offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that eliminated them from playoff contention.