Vegas-area hospital firm cuts staff COVID quarantine time

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A hospital company with facilities in southern Nevada is cutting to five days its return-to-work target for medical personnel who test positive for COVID-19. Dignity Health joined facilities around the nation taking steps to let nurses and other workers stay on the job if they have mild or no symptoms of illness. A company statement points to CDC guidelines and says it’s acting due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant in southern Nevada — and in anticipation of a continued increase. The Nevada Hospital Association last week declared a staffing crisis in southern Nevada and some rural areas due to the omicron wave.