Vegas police: Man dead, 2 officers hurt in warrant shootout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a man is dead and two SWAT officers were wounded in a pre-dawn shootout during the service of a search warrant in a murder investigation. Capt. Nicholas Farese said Monday the exchange of gunfire happened just after 5 a.m. at a residence several miles southeast of downtown. The names of the slain man and injured officers weren’t immediately made public. Police say the officers are hospitalized with injuries that aren’t believed to be life-threatening. The fatal police shooting was the second in Las Vegas in less than a week. On Thursday, a man who police said charged at officers with a knife was shot and killed during a burglary investigation.