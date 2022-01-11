2 life terms for double killings on Nevada reservation

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shotgun slayings of two women at a house on a tribal reservation along the Nevada-Oregon line in 2018. A federal judge in Reno sentenced Stoney Prior of McDermitt on Tuesday to two life terms to be served consecutively in the killings about 75 miles north of Winnemucca. A federal jury convicted Prior in August 2021 of two counts of second-degree murder within Indian Country. Prosecutors say all three were members of the Fort McDermitt Paiute Tribe. Court documents say the victims were 31- and 40-years old.