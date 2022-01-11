Vegas’ Eichel back on ice for first time since neck surgery

W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel finally skated with the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. Eichel said even though his new teammates were preparing for their game against the Toronto Maple Leaafs while he wore a non-contact jersey as he skated around the team’s practice facility didn’t matter, he felt like he was part of a hockey team again.