Biden pays silent tribute as Reid lies in state at Capitol

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The late Sen. Harry Reid is being remembered at the U.S. Capitol as a “legendary leader.” And President Joe Biden has paid silent tribute as Reid lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Reid spoke softly but carried the “force of thunder.” Reid served five terms in the Senate and rose to be majority leader. Reid died last month at 82. He had pancreatic cancer. Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to deliver landmark legislation from the most powerful position in the Senate. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Reid “made the world a better place.”