“Tsunami” surge in Nevada COVID-19 cases state’s worst ever

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Staffing levels at Las Vegas-area hospitals remain in the worst “crisis” category for the second week in a row as Nevada’s COVID-19 positivity test rate soars to new heights in the worst surge to date. Health officials said Wednesday nearly one in three people taking COVID-19 tests outside the home are testing positive. Fueled by the omicron variant, Washoe County Health District Officer Kevin Dick says the virus is spreading faster than ever before. He called it a “tsunami.” The Nevada Hospital Association says the seven-day moving average for confirmed hospitalizations in southern Nevada now exceeds 1,190 for the first time since January 2021.