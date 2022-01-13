Nevada planning to distribute 600,000 at-home COVID-19 tests

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada expects to receive almost 600,000 rapid COVID-19 tests from the federal government to give to residents so they can find out at home if they have coronavirus instead of crowding hospital emergency rooms. Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday the effort could help break a wave that with the omicron variant that in the Las Vegas area has more than one in three people tested showing positive results for the coronavirus. Sisolak called testing, along vaccinations and mask-wearing indoors important tools in fighting the spread. Sisolak acknowledged that people have waited for hours in lines at drive-thru test centers.