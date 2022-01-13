TE Darren Waller returns to provide boost for Raiders

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller went through five tough weeks when he was absent from the team because of injuries and then a positive COVID-19 test. He says the hardest part wasn’t the rehabilitation or the inability to play in crucial games down the stretch, it was all the idle time he had to navigate as a person who battles daily to remain sober. Waller made it through that stretch and managed to return to the field for the season finale and will be on the field when the Raiders visit Cincinnati in the wild-card round.