Vegas neighborhood split over magician’s proposed tiger show

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A magician’s proposal to perform with three tigers in a parking lot near the Las Vegas Strip is resurfacing debates about detaining feline predators and using them for entertainment. At a virtual town hall on Wednesday, residents living near the site where magician Jay Owenhouse wants to perform split over whether his tiger show should be allowed in a heavily-trafficked neighborhood, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Those in support said residents could voice their opinion about the show by deciding to attend or not. Opponents questioned the proposal’s safety and how tigers would be treated. The proposal will be considered by the Clark County Commission on Jan. 19.