Magician withdraws plan for tiger show just off Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A magician has withdrawn his bid to get approval to perform with three tigers at a temporary entertainment venue in a parking lot just off the Las Vegas Strip. Jay Owenhouse pulled his request Tuesday for tigers to be part of his show and promised to revise his request for a one-year permit to erect a tent with 500 audience seats just east of the Sahara hotel-casino. Owenhouse had been scheduled to go Wednesday before county commissioners on the plan that drew criticism from animal rights activists about how the tigers would be housed in an on-site enclosure, and raised security concerns from county and police officials.