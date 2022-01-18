Skip to Content
AP Nevada
By
Published 10:06 AM

Smoky fire guts lighting company warehouse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a smoky pre-dawn fire that gutted a lighting company warehouse and sent smoke wafting over the Las Vegas Strip. No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported a little before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the one- and two-story building near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue tweeted about 9:30 a.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were dousing hotspots in the building. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

AP Nevada

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content