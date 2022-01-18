Smoky fire guts lighting company warehouse in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters spent several hours battling a smoky pre-dawn fire that gutted a lighting company warehouse and sent smoke wafting over the Las Vegas Strip. No injuries were reported in the blaze that was reported a little before 4 a.m. Tuesday at the one- and two-story building near Sahara Avenue and Maryland Parkway. Las Vegas Fire and Rescue tweeted about 9:30 a.m. that the fire was knocked down and crews were dousing hotspots in the building. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.