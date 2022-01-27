Experts: Worst of virus surge over in Vegas, soon in Reno

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hospital staffs remain stretched thin statewide in Nevada. But health officials said Thursday they believe a monthlong surge in COVID-19 cases has peaked in the Las Vegas area and should be cresting soon in Reno and the rest of the state. State biostatistician Kyra Morgan says she thinks the “worst of the omicron wave is over” in Clark County. She says Washoe County “is not quit there” but should “follow closely behind.” COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise statewide to 346. But Morgan says 87% of those are in Clark County, where they appear to have stabilized since Jan. 16. The Nevada Hospital Association says staffing remains an issue statewide.