Las Vegas police: Woman dies after fire set during argument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after allegedly setting a mattress on fire during an argument in a Las Vegas mobile home, resulting in the death of a woman from burn injuries. Las Vegas Metro Police say 37-year-old Tiffany Willis has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and first-degree arson. Police say a group of people were arguing over infidelity Wednesday afternoon when Willis allegedly set a bed on fire, resulting in the full-body burns to a woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s. The victim was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified yet.