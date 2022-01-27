Police: Woman critically burned in fire set during argument

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman was burned all over her body and was in extremely critical condition after another person set a bed in a mobile home on fire during an argument. Police Lt. Ray Spencer said a small group of people on Wednesday were “arguing over infidelity” when one person set the fire, resulting in the burns to the woman believed to be in her 30s or 40s. He said two other people were take to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and a fourth person, another woman, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. No identities were released.