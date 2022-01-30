Kingman man accused of manslaughter after girlfriend dies

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a Kingman man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left his girlfriend dead. They say 37-year-old Brandon Lewis St. Ours is being held on suspicion of manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Sheriff’s officials say a female pedestrian was declared dead on arrival at a hospital following Saturday night’s crash. Her name hasn’t been released yet. Witnesses say Ours and his girlfriend argued at a residence before being asked to leave. Investigators say the woman refused to get into Ours’ vehicle and walked away from the scene. Sheriff’s officials say Ours drove around looking for his girlfriend and allegedly struck her with the vehicle and fled the scene before being arrested.