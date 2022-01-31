9 killed in North Las Vegas crash included 5-year-old boy

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say the nine people killed in a horrific six-vehicle crash ranged in age from their 50s to just 5 years old. Authorities on Sunday released the ages of those killed and the six others injured in the weekend crash, which was attributed to a 59-year-old man who failed to stop for a red light. Investigators say the he was traveling more than 100 miles per hour. Both he and his passenger, also in his 50s, died at the scene. The others killed were all in one minivan. They included three adults, 15-year-old girl and three boys—ages 13, 10 and 5.