Las Vegas man fatally shot after argument inside apartment

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man was shot and killed after an argument over a possibly stolen cellphone.The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the shooting happened at a central Las Vegas apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Lt. Ray Spencer said the man, who was in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the hospital. He was with a group inside an apartment when an altercation broke out over accusations of a cellphone theft. Spencer says the slain man pulled out a gun and started shooting at another man. That second man, who is in his 20s, returned fire, hitting him. Spencer says the shooter has not been found.