Police: Shooting near Vegas school hurts 2 students, 1 adult

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say one adult and two students were hospitalized after a shooting in a neighborhood near a high school. Police Capt. Kristine Buist told reporters Monday that initial reports that five people had been injured were premature. Buist says the wounded all made their own way to a hospital. A police spokesman says two are teenagers. Clark County School District police Sgt. Bryan Zink says the gunfire erupted between two vehicles off-campus near Chaparral High School after students and staff were evacuated due to a small fire in a school restroom. Buist says the fire and the shooting didn’t appear to be related.