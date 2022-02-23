Vegas mom’s boyfriend held after boy’s body found in freezer

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A note that a Las Vegas schoolgirl gave her teacher saying her mother was being held captive and thought the girl’s brother was dead led to the discovery of the boy’s body in a garage freezer and the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend on murder and kidnapping charges. Authorities say Brandon Toseland was arrested Tuesday. Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says the woman later told detectives she had not seen her 4-year-old son since Dec. 11 — when she said Toseland told her the boy had become sick and that it was, quote, “too late.” Toseland is due in court Thursday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer representing him.