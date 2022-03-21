Raiders sign free agent LBs Kyler Fackrell, Micah Kiser

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent linebackers Kyler Fackrell and Micah Kiser to add depth to a thin group. The Raiders were in need of help at linebacker after Nicholas Morrow signed with the Bears and Las Vegas released Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski as salary cap casualties. Las Vegas also re-signed tackle Brandon Parker as an option on the offensive line after he started 13 games at right tackle last season.