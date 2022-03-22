Investors sue Las Vegas lawyer embroiled in $300M Ponzi scam

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas attorney who was shot and wounded before his arrest by FBI agents for heading a $300 million Ponzi scheme is facing a class action lawsuit. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that several investors who say they lost tens of thousands of dollars are suing Matthew Beasley. The plaintiffs alleged they were persuaded to invest in a company and assured investors 10% to 20% returns every two months. Beasley pleaded not guilty earlier this month to a charge of assault on a federal officer following an FBI standoff at his home. His defense attorney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on the lawsuits.