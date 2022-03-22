Skip to Content
Woman’s competency at issue in Iran-US revenge stabbing case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 21-year-old woman accused of retaliating for the death of an Iranian military leader in an American drone strike in 2020 by stabbing a man she met on a date in suburban Las Vegas will get a competency evaluation before facing criminal charges. Nika Nikoubin remains jailed and her Thursday court appearance in Henderson was canceled. She’s due instead to appear April 15 before a judge who will determine if she understands charges against her including attempted murder. Police say Nikoubin blindfolded the man and stabbed him in the neck before he ran into a hall and called for help. The man survived. Nikoubin reportedly told officers she acted to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani by U.S. troops.

