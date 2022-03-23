Nevada county rejects paper ballots, sheriffs at vote sites

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Elected officials in a northern Nevada county rejected sweeping election reforms that would have posted sheriff’s deputies at polling sites and required most votes to be cast with paper ballots counted by hand. Only the proponent, conservative Washoe County Commissioner Jeanne Herman, voted for the plan late Tuesday after more than seven hours of passionate public comment in Reno. Herman had cited mistrust of elections, echoing a false narrative that widespread fraud cost former Republican President Donald Trump the 2020 presidential contest. Projections had put the cost of the voting reforms at about $5 million and the ACLU vowed to sue. The Washoe County district attorney’s office, state Legislative Counsel Bureau and county sheriff found flaws in the plan.