Opera film ‘Soldier Songs’ about war trauma heads to Grammys

By MIKE SILVERMAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A display case in his old high school gave David T. Little the inspiration for his first opera — a work that 18 years later has followed an unusual path to a nomination at this year’s Grammy awards. “Soldier Songs,” an hour-long piece for baritone and orchestral septet, depicts with unrelenting intensity the horrors of war and the PTSD faced by many returning veterans. Since its premiere in 2006, “Soldier Songs” has been performed live on stage with considerable success. But when the pandemic hit and live performance became impossible, Opera Philadelphia decided to turn it into a film for its streaming channel. The work could win a Grammy Award when winners are announced April 3rd.