Police: Woman shoots armed ex-boyfriend who broke into home

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a woman fatally shot her ex-boyfriend Wednesday as he held a gun to the head of her current boyfriend after breaking into the woman’s home. Police Lt. Ray Spencer said preliminary information indicates the woman acted in self-defense. Spencer said the woman, her current boyfriend and her three children were in the home when the woman called 911 as her former boyfriend broke in. Spencer said the boyfriend then left because the woman was armed but the shooting occurred after he returned with a gun of his own. No other injuries were reported and no identities were released.