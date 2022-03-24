Nevada Guard wraps up COVID mission as state hits 10K deaths

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s National Guard is wrapping up its largest, longest state activation in response to a domestic emergency as the state surpassed 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the first case was confirmed two years ago. 1st Lt. Emerson Marcus said Thursday the Guard will close its mission in support of the state’s coronavirus response on April 1, exactly two years after it began. More than 1,400 Nevada Guardsmen and women contributed to the effort, with a peak of 1,139 members on orders to assist in April 2020. The state activation lasted more than 700 days, the longest for any activation for any reason in state history.