Mariota eager to live up to expectations as Falcons new QB

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Marcus Mariota has already addressed the most immediate issue with his new team. He’ll wear No. 1 for the Falcons, not his usual No. 8. Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts already had Mariota’s preferred number. The quarterback wasn’t about to ask Pitts to give it up, so he plans to go with the digit he wore when he first started playing football. Mariota will soon have more pressing matters than the number on his jersey. A second overall draft pick in 2015, he’s looking to get his career back on track as Matt Ryan’s successor in Atlanta.