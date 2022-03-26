Office: Fallon man arrested in disappearance of Nevada woman

FERNLEY, Nev. (AP) — Northern Nevada authorities say a Fallon man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping in the disappearance of an 18-year-old Fernley woman missing since March 12. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Troy Driver was arrested Friday in the disappearance of Naomi Irion and that she remained missing. The office said deputies and assisting agencies also impounded a pickup truck “that was possibly involved. Irion was last seen when a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in Fernley. A law firm that provides public-defender services for Lyon County did not immediately respond to inquiries Saturday seeking comment on Driver’s behalf.