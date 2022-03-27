Las Vegas man dies after ATV crashes into a flatbed truck

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a man is dead after an all-terrain vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas. Metro Police say the 57-year-old Las Vegas man riding the ATV crashed into a parked flatbed truck Saturday night. They say the man was transported to a hospital, where he died. His name hasn’t been released yet. Police say the rider lost control of the ATV while make a turn at an intersection. The ATV then collided with the flatbed and wound up lodged the underneath the truck.