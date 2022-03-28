Seattle-area police officer dies after Vegas Strip stabbing

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An off-duty police officer from the Seattle area was fatally stabbed on the Las Vegas Strip by a man who authorities say saw him argue with another man about petting his dogs. Officials and friends in Edmonds, Washington, mourned the death late Saturday of Officer Tyler Steffins while his suspected killer, Freddy Allen, refused to make a Monday court appearance on a murder charge. It wasn’t immediately clear if Allen had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He remains jailed pending another court date Wednesday. Police say Allen was quickly arrested after the stabbing. Steffins’ colleagues say he was a former U.S. Marine, married, with two young children.