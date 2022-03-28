Seattle area police officer ID’ed as Vegas stabbing victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an argument led to the weekend stabbing death on The Las Vegas Strip of a Seattle area police officer. Las Vegas Police say the Saturday night incident on a pedestrian bridge culminated from an altercation over dogs. The suspect, 58-year-old Freddy Allen, has been booked on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. The Edmonds Police Department said on their Facebook page Monday that the victim was Officer Tyler Steffins and he was off-duty. According to an arrest report, another man claims Steffins was aggressively petting his dogs. Police say that’s when Allen allegedly stabbed the off-duty officer. Steffins leaves behind a wife and two young children.