2 reported hurt in day-end shooting at Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas say a shooting at dismissal time at a Las Vegas high school left at least two people injured. Clark County School District police Lt. Bryan Zink said gunfire erupted about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday and Las Vegas police were assisting campus police at Western High School. Zink said it did not immediately appear that the shooter was still active, but information was still being collected. Zink said two people were taken to hospitals, He did not immediately know the extent of their injuries or if any people had been taken into custody. The campus just west of downtown has nearly 2,800 students.