Nevada mom accused of trying to kill 2 schoolgirls with SUV

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 36-year-old Nevada woman is accused of trying to kill two schoolgirls by driving her vehicle into them to prevent them from fighting her daughter after an on-campus dispute at a Las Vegas-area high school. Fatima Mitchell remained jailed Tuesday in Henderson without bail after appearing before a judge who set a felony hearing for Thursday. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could speak on Mitchell’s behalf. She was arrested Monday after her SUV struck a tree, a concrete sign and the two girls off-campus near Basic High School in Henderson. A police report said the girls received injuries including broken bones but were expected to recover.