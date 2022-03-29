Police: Woman intentionally struck 2 juveniles with vehicle

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson police say a woman has been arrested after apparently intentionally striking two juveniles with her vehicle in the Las Vegas suburb. Police said 36-year-old Fatima Mitchell was arrested on two counts of attempted murder. Police said the incident remained under investigation and that no additional information was immediately available. Ages of the juveniles weren’t released but police said one was taken to a hospital for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and that the other was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Mitchell remained in jail Tuesday and court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.