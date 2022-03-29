Skip to Content
Vegas police: Officers fatally shoot suspect who pointed gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers responding to a reported burglary fatally shot a suspect  when he pointed a gun at them. A police statement said the shooting occurred Monday when multiple officers encountered the suspect as he  held a gun while at a mobile home that was the subject of a call reporting a burglary in progress. The statement said the suspect disregarded multiple commands to lower his gun and was shot when he pointed it at officers. The suspect’s identity was not released.

