Vegas police: Officers fatally shoot suspect who pointed gun

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say officers responding to a reported burglary fatally shot a suspect when he pointed a gun at them. A police statement said the shooting occurred Monday when multiple officers encountered the suspect as he held a gun while at a mobile home that was the subject of a call reporting a burglary in progress. The statement said the suspect disregarded multiple commands to lower his gun and was shot when he pointed it at officers. The suspect’s identity was not released.