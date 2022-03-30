Skip to Content
Body of missing Nevada woman found, suspect charged

By SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve discovered the remains of an 18-year-old northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped over two weeks ago. The Lyon County sheriff’s office said late Wednesday that a tip led investigators to the body of Naomi Irion in a remote part of northern Nevada on Tuesday. The sheriff says an autopsy Wednesday confirmed the body was Irion. Troy Driver, a 41-year-old man with a violent criminal record, was charged with first-degree kidnapping. Irion was last seen March 12 in her car in a Walmart parking lot in Fernley about 30 miles east of Reno. Authorities did not immediately say whether Driver will be charged in her death.

Associated Press

