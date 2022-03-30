Grammy predictions: AP writers debate who’ll triumph Sunday

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. and KRISTIN M. HALL

AP Entertainment Writers

When faced with too many choices, what’s a Grammy voter to do? As the number of nominees for the top awards grows, the competition gets stronger, but it makes predictions a lot trickier. Associated Press Entertainment Writers Jonathan Landrum Jr. and Kristin M. Hall break down the Grammy nominees, agreeing at the very least that Olivia Rodrigo is going to pick up gold trophies. But the writers are split (and likely Grammy voters, too) when there is so much stiff competition between artists like Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, Billie Eilish and Rodrigo. The 64th annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, April 3, on CBS and Paramount+.